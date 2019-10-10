Paul: Neocons "Want To Keep Starting Endless Wars In Conflicts That Go Back Hundreds Of Years"

Senator Rand Paul once again slammed warmongering neocons Wednesday, expressing disbelief that Republicans are in favor of ‘endless wars’ and delivering high praise for President Trump’s attempts to stop them.

Paul tore apart Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Liz Cheney, again labeling them the “neocon War Caucus” as they continue their attacks on Trump following Turkey’s assault on Kurdish forces in Syria.

The Senator noted that though they want a war, the neocons are not sure who they want it with:

The Cheney/Graham neocon War Caucus wants to come back to DC and declare a war. My question for them is – who will you declare it on? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 9, 2019

He added that the conflicts they want to continue date back centuries, and that their positions make zero sense:

Will it be out NATO allies the Turks? Will it be Assad? Will it be Islamic rebels? Which ones? They want to keep starting endless wars in conflicts that go back hundreds of years, but what they want makes no sense. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 9, 2019

Paul also noted that Trump is the first President for many years to realise that endless military involvement weakens the country:

I know this @realDonaldTrump is the first President in my lifetime to understand what is our national interest and what is not. He is stopping the endless wars and we will be stronger as a result. The Cheney/Graham Neocon War Caucus has cost us too much fighting endless wars. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 9, 2019

Liz Cheney, who has previously accused Paul of putting “terrorists first”, has called Trump’s Syria move “a catastrophic mistake” while Graham has said Trump’s decision could put the nation at risk and is the “biggest mistake of his presidency.”

Hi @RandPaul I know the 2016 race was painful for you since you were such a big loser (then & now) with a dismal 4.5% in Iowa. No surprise since your motto seems to be “Terrorists First, America Second.” Here’s a TBT courtesy of @realDonaldTrump. No truer words were ever spoken https://t.co/7MIM31ZuKl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 12, 2019

Hi @Liz_Cheney, President @realDonaldTrump hears all your NeverTrump warmongering. We all see your pro-Bolton blather. I’m just grateful for a president who, unlike you, supports stopping these endless wars. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 12, 2019

The president noted Wednesday that 50 soldiers have be re-deployed following the Turkish offensive against the Kurds.

“This morning, Turkey, a NATO member, invaded Syria,” Trump said in a statement. “The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea.”

“There are no American soldiers in the area,” the president’s statement continued. “From the first day I entered the political arena, I made it clear that I did not want to fight these endless, senseless wars — especially those that don’t benefit the United States.”