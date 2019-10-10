Paul: Neocons "Want To Keep Starting Endless Wars In Conflicts That Go Back Hundreds Of Years"

Senator Rand Paul once again slammed warmongering neocons Wednesday, expressing disbelief that Republicans are in favor of ‘endless wars’ and delivering high praise for President Trump’s attempts to stop them.

Paul tore apart Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Liz Cheney, again labeling them the “neocon War Caucus” as they continue their attacks on Trump following Turkey’s assault on Kurdish forces in Syria.

The Senator noted that though they want a war, the neocons are not sure who they want it with:

He added that the conflicts they want to continue date back centuries, and that their positions make zero sense:

Paul also noted that Trump is the first President for many years to realise that endless military involvement weakens the country:

Liz Cheney, who has previously accused Paul of putting “terrorists first”,  has called Trump’s Syria move “a catastrophic mistake” while Graham has said Trump’s decision could put the nation at risk and is the “biggest mistake of his presidency.”

The president noted Wednesday that 50 soldiers have be re-deployed following the Turkish offensive against the Kurds.

“This morning, Turkey, a NATO member, invaded Syria,” Trump said in a statement. “The United States does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea.”

“There are no American soldiers in the area,” the president’s statement continued. “From the first day I entered the political arena, I made it clear that I did not want to fight these endless, senseless wars — especially those that don’t benefit the United States.”

