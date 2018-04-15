Paul Ryan: Comey A Man of Integrity ‘As Far As I Know’

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said in an interview on Sunday that former FBI Director James Comey is a man of integrity as far as he knows.

“As far as I know. I don’t know him very well. … Two or three briefings is about what I had with James Comey,” Ryan, who announced his retirement last week, told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.”

“Would you take him at his word? Would you trust his judgment?” Todd pressed.

“Look. I’m not going to try and help sell some books here,” Ryan responded, maintaining during the exchange that he did not know the former FBI director well.

