Paul Ryan: 'It Would Be Naive' To Think Congress Doesn't Have Its Own 'Harvey Weinsteins'

Speaker Paul Ryan thinks it’s possible there are some Harvey Weinstein-type characters in Congress and he said that, if there are, they need to be exposed.

Ryan said in an interview on “KasieDC” on MSNBC the allegations against Weinstein are “horrendous” but it’s not hard to imagine something similar happening in Congress.

“It would be naive to suggest that doesn’t happen. And I do believe exposing these things can help improve the culture. Look, I’ve got to confess. I’m not a big Hollywood gossiper,” he said. “I didn’t know who he was until I started reading these articles. I’m not a big Hollywood pop culture. It’s horrendous. No woman should ever fear they have to put up with this kind of stuff.”

