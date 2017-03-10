Paul Ryan Replaces Obamacare’s Insurance Penalties with Even Larger Penalties

Paul Ryan’s Obamacare-lite plan will replace Obamacare’s health mandate penalty with an even larger penalty.

Avalere Health reports that the Ryan plan’s insurance penalty eclipses Obamacare’s penalty.

Paul Ryan’s Obamacare-lite plan will replace the individual mandate penalty with a premium surcharge for failing to maintain health insurance coverage over 63 days. Individuals without insurance face a 30 percent surcharge of their monthly premium. The penalty will fill the coffers of the insurance companies instead of the government.

Obamacare imposes penalties for those who go without insurance for more than three months. The IRS imposes penalties based on income, and the length at which an individual went without insurance.

