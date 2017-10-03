Paul Ryan Sides with Hillary: Shelves Bill to Deregulate Suppressors

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore | Flickr.

Two days after an attacker opened fire on concert goers in Las Vegas, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc) announced he was shelving legislation to deregulate suppressors.

After the Vegas attacker killed at least 59 and wounded over 500, Hillary Clinton tweeted:

Clinton’s tweet ignores the reality of the tactical superiority of the attacker’s position–he was on the 32nd floor shooting down on people who were trapped in a concert venue. To escape they had to funnel through exit areas, which further highlighted the attacker’s superior position. Yet Clinton thinks it would have been worse if his gun had had a “silencer”–i.e., a suppressor–on it.

Read more


Related Articles

Mandated Insurance — For Lawnmowers?

Mandated Insurance — For Lawnmowers?

Government
Comments
Judicial Tyranny: FOIA Requesters Sued

Judicial Tyranny: FOIA Requesters Sued

Government
Comments

Half of ‘Russian ads’ on Facebook shown after US vote, 25% ‘never seen’ at all

Government
Comments

Report: Obama Used IRS To Push Obamacare

Government
Comments

Ron Paul on Las Vegas Slaughter: Conspiracy Or Lone Nut?

Government
Comments

Comments