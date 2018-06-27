Paul Ryan's Amnesty Bill Soundly Rejected by 112 Republicans

House Republicans defeated a “compromise” immigration bill by Speaker Paul Ryan which outlined amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants and billions of dollars earmarked for President Trump’s border wall.

The House soundly rejected it in a 121-301 vote on Wednesday, with no votes from Democrats and nearly half of Republicans voting against it.

The bill, known as the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act (H.R. 6136), would have granted amnesty to 3.5 million Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens, making it the largest amnesty bill in U.S. history.

However, it did allot $25 billion for border security, including funds for a border wall, which would have come only after amnesty was granted to the millions of illegals.

Due to the amnesty provision, this “compromise” bill had much less support than the conservative version of the bill, known as the Goodlatte bill, which also failed in the House with only 41 Republicans voting against it.

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) warned Ryan’s bill would likely fail in the House because of the amnesty measures.

Ryan Amnesty Bill is much worse than the defeated Goodlatte #1 Amnesty bill. Instant amnesty is 2.2 million & cumulative = 5.54 million. Heritage Action’s analysis linked. King pie charts from CIS. If passed this would be the largest amnesty ever. https://t.co/XoH8CcFpz2 pic.twitter.com/VtC8meQpgz — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 27, 2018

Even though he predicted the “compromise” bill would fail in the Senate, President Trump on Wednesday encouraged House Republicans to vote for it anyway to send a message to Democrats that restoring border security and law and order were priorities for Americans.