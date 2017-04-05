Paul: ‘The Real Question We Need To Ask’ Involves Susan Rice AND Obama

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Sen. Rand Paul told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade Wednesday morning that revelations about Susan Rice unmasking private citizens mentioned in intelligence reports raises a more serious question.

Did President Obama “eavesdrop” on Americans for political purposes?

“I don’t think she answered the question, ‘did she unmask people in the Trump administration?’” the Kentucky Republican first posed. “She said, ‘maybe I did, but I didn’t do it for political reasons.’”

“I think it’s incumbent on her to show to the American people why it wouldn’t have been a political reason.”

“If someone were investigating the Trump administration, it ought to be the F.B.I. not someone in the White house,” he continued. “She’s a political appointee that reports directly to the president.”

Read more


Related Articles

DHS Won't Rule Out Arresting Illegal Immigrant Crime Victims, Witnesses

DHS Won’t Rule Out Arresting Illegal Immigrant Crime Victims, Witnesses

U.S. News
Comments
WSJ: Susan Rice Was Not Alone In "Unmasking" Team Trump

WSJ: Susan Rice Was Not Alone In “Unmasking” Team Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Most Americans Unwilling to Give Up Privacy to Thwart Attacks: Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. News
Comments

Bannon Removed From National Security Council Role in Shakeup

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Susan Rice Committed a “Big Crime”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments