PayPal Bans Social Network Gab.com After Synagogue Attacker Revealed As User

Hours after it was revealed that Saturday’s Tree of Life Synagogue shooting suspect was a user of social media network Gab.ai, PayPal severed all ties with the platform with no explanation. 

The shooter, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, posted anti-Semitic and anti-Trump rhetoric over Gab, which bills itself as the “home of free speech” due to the minimal censorship employed by the site. Shortly before the shooting, he posted a message to Gab which condemns the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) which he wrote “likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” before writing: “Screw your optics, I’m going in.

Following the shooting, Gab quickly removed Bowers’ account and sent all information to the FBI and DOJ. Torba then issued a full statementconfirming the alleged attacker’s presence on the site, and noting that Gab had taken immediate action – unlike other social media platforms.

Social media often brings out the best and the worst of humanity. From live streamed murders on Facebook, to threats of violence by bombing suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. that went unaddressed by Twitter, and more. Criminals and criminal behavior exist on every social media platform.

Shortly after the attack, Gab was alerted to a user profile of the alleged Tree of Life Synagogue shooter. The account was verified and matched the name of the alleged shooter’s name, which was mentioned on police scanners. This person also had accounts on other social networks.

That apparently wasn’t enough for PayPal (which, we would note, didn’t sever ties with Facebook despite Bowers’ presence on the site, or Instagram after it was revealed that Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz posted pictures of weapons to the network).

In a letter addressed to Gab CEO Andrew Torba, PayPal wrote: “We are hereby notifying you that we are terminating our relationship with your pursuant to PayPal’s User Agreement. Under the PayPal User Agreement, PayPal, at its sole discretion, reserves the right to terminate your account for any reason and at any time upon notice to you.”

Torba was ordered to remove “all references to PayPal.”

Perhaps Torba was banned after he spoke ill of Big Tech:

Gab’s blacklisting has not gone unnoticed:

Others were happy to see Gab get the “Alex Jones” treatment, including “The world’s youngest hedge fund manager” Jacob Wohl, who called for a police state with the suggestion that “Law enforcement agencies should embed thousands of undercover accounts on the site and establish watchlists.”

Alternatively, Gab has a “mute” feature.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Facebook Censorship Of Alternative Media "Just The Beginning," Warns Top Neocon Insider

Facebook Censorship Of Alternative Media “Just The Beginning,” Warns Top Neocon Insider

Science & Tech
Comments
Google Predators Given Golden Parachutes

Google Predators Given Golden Parachutes

Science & Tech
Comments

Dwarf Galaxy Found by Amateur

Science & Tech
comments

Magnetic field feeds a supermassive black hole

Science & Tech
comments

New Material Cools Itself Under Extreme Temperatures

Science & Tech
comments

Comments