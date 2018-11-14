PayPal Bans YouTube Competitor Bitchute Without Explanation

Payment processor PayPal has permanently banned video platform BitChute from using its services.

BitChute, a competitor of Google’s video giant YouTube, released a statement addressing PayPal’s decision to sever ties with the company on Wednesday.

“A few hours ago BitChute received a notice that our PayPal account has been permanently limited, with immediate effect, and that we will no longer be able to accept or send payments,” the statement reads.

“BitChute is pro-free expression which is a universal human right. Furthermore, censorship and deplatforming are poor ways to tackle societal problems as they merely create echo chambers that can lead to bigger problems in the long run.”

“It’s important to platform all ideas, as this exposes them to immediate opposition and allows for a public deconstruction of any flaws they may contain. If you are against bigotry or racism or hateful ideologies, you should be pro-free expression,” the statement concluded.

PayPal has purged several individuals and companies recently, including Infowars, social media website GAB.com, UK activist Tommy Robinson, and others in a campaign to eliminate voices which challenge leftist dogma.