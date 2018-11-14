PayPal Bans YouTube Competitor Bitchute Without Explanation

Payment processor PayPal has permanently banned video platform BitChute from using its services.

BitChute, a competitor of Google’s video giant YouTube, released a statement addressing PayPal’s decision to sever ties with the company on Wednesday.

“A few hours ago BitChute received a notice that our PayPal account has been permanently limited, with immediate effect, and that we will no longer be able to accept or send payments,” the statement reads.

“BitChute is pro-free expression which is a universal human right. Furthermore, censorship and deplatforming are poor ways to tackle societal problems as they merely create echo chambers that can lead to bigger problems in the long run.”

“It’s important to platform all ideas, as this exposes them to immediate opposition and allows for a public deconstruction of any flaws they may contain. If you are against bigotry or racism or hateful ideologies, you should be pro-free expression,” the statement concluded.

PayPal has purged several individuals and companies recently, including Infowars, social media website GAB.com, UK activist Tommy Robinson, and others in a campaign to eliminate voices which challenge leftist dogma.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

CNN Still Lying About Acosta Touching White House Intern

CNN Still Lying About Acosta Touching White House Intern

U.S. News
Comments
Schumer: 'We Are Going to Fight...to Let Everybody Vote – Everybody'

Schumer: ‘We Are Going to Fight…to Let Everybody Vote – Everybody’

U.S. News
Comments

White House Shake-up Around The Corner

U.S. News
comments

Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

U.S. News
comments

Death Toll Rises to 48 as Calif. Fire Rages On

U.S. News
comments

Comments