It has been hailed as an easy get-rich-quick scheme, but according to one financial expert, Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history.

Bill Harris, founding CEO of Paypal, said the so-called cryptocurrency has ‘no value’, and claimed it is part of a huge ‘pump-and-dump’ scheme.

Bitcoin targets ill-informed buyers ‘caught up in the spiral of greed’, according to Harris, leading to a huge shift of wealth from ordinary families to internet scammers.

