PBS Launching New Conservative Political Talk Show

PBS on Wednesday announced that it will launch a new talk show with conservative hosts called “In Principle.”

The weekly half-hour show, set to premiere on April 13, will be hosted by the columnist and frequent “PBS NewsHour” contributor Michael Gerson and political news commentator Amy Holmes.

The hosts will talk with guests “from across the ideological spectrum in the worlds of politics, policy, the arts and academia” about the “larger discussions taking place in the country today,” PBS said in a statement.

“This is a time when big, fundamental issues — about identity, about citizenship, about how we define our country — are being debated in American life,” Gerson said. “We need serious dialogue that stands in contrast to the degraded discourse so common in American politics right now.”

