PBS Launching New Conservative Political Talk Show

PBS on Wednesday announced that it will launch a new talk show with conservative hosts called “In Principle.”

The weekly half-hour show, set to premiere on April 13, will be hosted by the columnist and frequent “PBS NewsHour” contributor Michael Gerson and political news commentator Amy Holmes.

The hosts will talk with guests “from across the ideological spectrum in the worlds of politics, policy, the arts and academia” about the “larger discussions taking place in the country today,” PBS said in a statement.

“This is a time when big, fundamental issues — about identity, about citizenship, about how we define our country — are being debated in American life,” Gerson said. “We need serious dialogue that stands in contrast to the degraded discourse so common in American politics right now.”

Read more


Related Articles

San Francisco TV Station Omits Captured Illegal Immigrant's Four Previous Deportations

San Francisco TV Station Omits Captured Illegal Immigrant’s Four Previous Deportations

Hot News
Comments
Rep. Suggests Guns Could’ve Saved Jews During Holocaust

Rep. Suggests Guns Could’ve Saved Jews During Holocaust

Hot News
Comments

Video: “Fire and Fury” Author Michael Wolff Exits Interview After Being Pressed For Apology

Hot News
Comments

Why Is CNN’s Approval Rating For Trump 15 Points Lower Than Rasmussen’s?

Hot News
Comments

School Shuns Army Vet Offering Free Armed Protection

Hot News
Comments

Comments