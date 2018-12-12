PC PELOSI: ‘Trump shutdown’ a Christmas, er, ‘holiday’ present to American people

Progressive, all-inclusive Rep. Nancy Pelosi accidentally said “Christmas” on Monday but immediately corrected herself because she apparently didn’t want to upset liberals.

While speaking to the press following an intense immigration debate at the White House with President Donald Trump, the California Democrat hurled out a slew of new Democrat talking points.

“Unfortunately, the president chooses to shut down the government,” Pelosi said.

“We have a ‘Trump Shutdown’ as a Christmas present,” she said before pausing to correct herself, “a holiday present to the American people.”

Pelosi told the media that she was the “mom” of the meeting and bizarrely described it as a “tinkle contest.”

“I was trying to be the mom,” she said. “It goes to show you: you get into a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you.”

The California Democrat also took a shot at Trump’s “manhood” when speaking with her colleagues.

“It’s like a manhood thing with him — as if manhood can be associated with him,” she scoffed with a blank face while staring at the press. “This wall thing.”

“The press is all there! Chuck is really shouting out. I was trying to be the mom. I can’t explain it to you. It was so wild,” she said. “But the fact is we did get him to say, to fully own that the shutdown was his. That was an accomplishment.”

A few hours before Pelosi accidentally deviated from her party’s war on Christmas, she took part in a highly contentious immigration debate.

Trump, Pelosi, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon about passing a bill to prevent the government from shutting down just before Christmas.

Trump wants $5 billion for border wall funding, and Democrats are only agreeing to $1.6 billion, which they claim is a “very generous” offer.

Pelosi and Schumer attempted to interrupt and lecture Trump several times during the meeting, but the president was not having it.

Throughout the meeting, Trump bluntly challenged the Democrats, saying at one point, “If we don’t get what we want, I will shut down the government … I am proud to shut down the government for border security. I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. And I’m gonna shut it down for border security.”

At one point, Pelosi and Trump argued over whether Republicans have the votes in the House of Representatives to pass a bill that included border wall funding.

Trump continued to push ahead while Pelosi was literally begging the president not to discuss his demands in front of the press.

While Pelosi insisted several times that the media leave the room so they could debate, she sure had a lot to say to the cameras when Trump wasn’t around.