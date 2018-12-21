‘Peaceful’ Syrian refugee tests bomb in his back garden in Belgium

A 20-year-old Syrian refugee has been charged for terrorist activities and by the correctional court in Charleroi, Belgium.

Newspaper HLN reports that the man, named Ahmed A., tested a bomb in his back garden in Mouscron.

The Syrian national was already monitored after an FBI warning, Belgian officials said. The charges against the man are: Preparing a terrorist attack and participating in terrorist activities.

After his arrest the man told via a translator that the explosives were to be used for fishing, but these remarks were rejected by the magistrate.

