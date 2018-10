Life-threatening peanut reactions among children have become ‘almost epidemic’, an expert has warned.

Dr. Scott Sicherer, director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, said the rise in cases is impossible to deny.

Peanut allergies tripled from affecting one in 250 children to just one in 70 between 1997 and 2008, a study by the institute found.

