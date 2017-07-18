'Peculiar' Radio Signals Emerge from Nearby Star

Some very “peculiar signals” have been noticed coming from a star just 11 light-years away, scientists in Puerto Rico say.

The mystery has gripped the internet as speculation mounts about the potential for a discovery of alien life on the red dwarf star known as Ross 128 — despite the best attempts of astronomers to put such rumors to rest.

“In case you are wondering, the recurrent aliens hypothesis is at the bottom of many other better explanations,” said a blog post by Abel Mendez, director of the Planetary Habitability Laboratory at the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo.

Something unusual first came to light in April and May, when the team was studying a series of small and relatively cool red dwarf stars, some of which are known to have planets circling them.

