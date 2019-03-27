Pedophile Faints After Getting 260-year Prison Sentence

He was sick enough to sexually abuse two 6-year-old girls and even molest a 3-week-old baby, but he didn’t have the stomach for his sentence — 260 years behind bars.

Monster Thomas Goodman fainted in court in Rhode Island after landing the massive prison term — which was about 160 years more than prosecutors had sought. He remained passed out on a table for a few minutes, according to the Providence Journal.

“The level of depravity is beyond comprehension,’’ Judge John McConnell said in sentencing the sicko Friday.

