Pedophile Race Baiters Gaslight America

The more the cancel culture rages against free speech, the more it is eaten by its own totalitarian appetite.

Cancel Queen Chrissy Teigen is currently watching her plastic reputation burn.

Teigen has reportedly blocked one million followers and deleted nearly 30,000 tweets after being outed as an Epstein associate and tweeting pedophilic ramblings, not to mention making blatant cannibalistic statements.

This from a faux celebrity that has a line of kitchenware at Target.

Teigen defended her self-made pedovore persona by gaslighting the public claiming, “everyone thinking I’m guilty because I’m defensive. You understand you are calling me a pedophile, correct?”.

Meanwhile, spoiled elitist tv personality Nick Cannon, fueled by his generation’s race to stupidity, flaunted his racism on his own syndicated podcast.

Cannon was quickly canceled by CBS after making anti-Semitic comments.

The anti-white comments were simply ignored by the mockingbird race war media.

