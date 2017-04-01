Special Report: US Police/Military Involved in Pedophile Roundups Exclusively Speak Out

Alex Jones reveals how numerous law enforcement units and intelligence agencies around the world are waging a war against major pedophile rings inside governments – and how the establishment-controlled media won’t report on the ongoing police raids:

Watch on YouTube:

To learn more, visit Vets4ChildRescue.org.

Also, Alex Jones explains why pedophiles are in positions of power within governments in the first place:

Former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer is revealing to the world the intel he has received from high-level sources inside the Navy SEALs, Delta Force, Army Rangers, CIA, MI6, ASIS, German intelligence and more on the war against the pedophile networks:


