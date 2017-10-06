'Pedophile' Tied to Pole, Flogged on Head with ‘electrical wire’ by Angry Mob after Attempted Rape of 10-year-old

A man was filmed tied to a pole being flogged with a rope after reportedly trying to rape a 10-year-old girl.

The angry mob apprehended the suspect in the village of Juliasar in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.

He grabbed the little girl in a field but was caught as he attempted to rape her, local media report.

The suspect was identified as Kushal Sharma, who works in a local laundry called Lal Singh’s.

His laundry colleagues were reportedly the ones who heard the young girl screaming and ran out to rescue her.

An angry mob quickly formed; they shaved the young man’s head, tore off his shirt, then tied him to a pole and began to thrash him.

