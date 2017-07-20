Pedophile Who Repeatedly Raped Six-year-old is Jailed

A paedophile who told a six-year-old boy to bite a pillow while repeatedly raping him in a series of shocking attacks has been jailed for 17 years.

John Bell subjected the terrified youngster to a series of painful sex attacks which have left him severely psychologically traumatised.

A court heard Bell knew the boy had already been raped by a member of his family but that didn’t stop him subjecting him to further horrific abuse.

The victim has been left so damaged by his ordeal he has been tearing up his clothes and damaging his toys.

