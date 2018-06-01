Pedophile Who Threatened To Kill President Now Running For Congress Thanks To Terry McAuliffe

An admitted pedophile who served 16 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate the president of the United States is now running for Congress thanks to former Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Nathan Larson is an independent candidate in Virginia who admitted to HuffPost that he’s a pedophile who bragged in blog posts about raping his ex-wife and fantasized online about having sex with young children.

Larson is also a convicted felon who wouldn’t be eligible to run for office in Virginia had McAuliffe not restored Larson’s rights to vote and run for office in 2016.

Larson was sentenced to 16 months in prison in October 2009 for threatening to kill the president.

Read more