Pedophiles Turn To Drones? -- Children Lured Off School Grounds By Talking Drone

Akron Public Schools are warning parents about a suspicious drone “with voice technology” that reportedly had been flying in the area talking to children who were playing on school grounds.

The drone was first spotted by a neighbor near the Windemere Community Learning Center but it left no evidence, according to Akron Public Schools marketing communications director Mark Williamson.

“There’s not any evidence of the drone, like a picture, that we’re aware of. We also can’t verify what it said,” Williamson said.

Windemere Principal Megan Lee-Wilfong wrote a letter to parents on Monday warning them about the suspicious activity and to talk to their children about “stranger danger.”

“Witnesses have claimed that the voice in the drone has attempted to lure children off school grounds,” she wrote.

“If you are allowing your child to come to school to play in the evenings or on the weekends, please make sure that he/she is accompanied by an adult. I know that children playing at school would seem safe, but without adequate adult supervision, anything can happen.”

An Akron Police spokesman urged people to report on any suspicious drone activity or flying near school grounds, but reminded residents that it’s not illegal to fly drones.