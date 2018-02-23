Pelosi Admits: "Yes, People Are Getting a Little More in Their Paychecks"

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was pressed by two reporters at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday to address the fact that many Americans are beginning to believe that the tax cut law that President Donald Trump signed in December has turned out to be a good deal for them.

“Yes,” she admitted at one point, “people are getting a little more in their paychecks.”

Pelosi twice conceded during the event that the tax-cut law was in fact a tax cut, but then she lamented what she described as cuts in federal entitlement programs and an increasing federal debt.

According to a transcript of the event published by Pelosi’s office, a reporter from KCBS radio asked her: “This tax bill–working people are getting more money in their paychecks–what’s wrong with that?”

