Pelosi Attacks Trump Over Arrest of 'Law-Abiding' Illegal Aliens

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Wednesday attacking the Trump administration over raids on over 150 illegal aliens in Northern California, calling it a “shocking abuse of law enforcement power.”

“Yet again, the White House has reached into our communities to indiscriminately detain scores of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants.” Pelosi wrote, despite the fact that she admitted that half of those swept up have criminal records, and all of them are in the US illegally.

Fully half of those swept up in the ICE raids have no criminal record. Tearing parents away from children & spouses away from loved ones – it’s clear the intent of this sweep was not to keep Americans safe. Read my full statement: https://t.co/PpN1hZ226g — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2018

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency noted earlier in the week that “About half of the individuals arrested also have criminal convictions in addition to their immigration violations, including convictions for assault/battery, crimes against children, weapons charges and DUI.”

Nevertheless, Pelosi described the actions of ICE as intended to “terrorize” the illegals.

“This raid was intended solely to terrorize innocent immigrant families and instill fear in the hearts of our communities–not to keep Americans safe,” she said. “Parents will now be torn from their children, and spouses ripped away from their loved ones.”

Pelosi attacked ICE as “cowardly” while lauding the immigrants as “patriotic”.

“The Administration continues to brazenly target the cities that refuse to bow to its blatantly bigoted anti-immigrant and mass deportation agenda,” she wrote.

“The people of the San Francisco Bay Area will continue to oppose these cowardly attacks, and we will remain open to the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America.” Pelosi further declared.

ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan slammed San Francisco and Oakland for placing the well being of illegal aliens above that of American citizens.

“Sanctuary jurisdictions like San Francisco and Oakland shield dangerous criminal aliens from federal law enforcement at the expense of public safety,” Homan said.

“Because these jurisdictions prevent ICE from arresting criminal aliens in the secure confines of a jail, they also force ICE officers to make more arrests out in the community, which poses increased risks for law enforcement and the public,” he added.

Homan lauded ICE officers for their work over the past days, but warned that there are more illegal criminals on the streets.

“864 criminal aliens and public safety threats remain at large in the community, and I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor’s irresponsible decision. Unlike the politicians who attempt to undermine ICE’s critical mission, our officers will continue to fulfill their sworn duty to protect public safety.” he declared.