Pelosi Calls For Investigation Into Sexual Allegations Against Conyers

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is calling for an ethics investigation into her Democratic colleague, Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.), amid new allegations of sexual misconduct with female staffers.

“As I have said before, any credible allegation of sexual harassment must be investigated by the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday.

She stressed that all lawmakers must make Congress a place of “zero tolerance for harassment.”

“As Members of Congress, we each have a responsibility to uphold the integrity of the House of Representatives and to ensure a climate of dignity and respect, with zero tolerance for harassment, discrimination, bullying or abuse,” the California lawmaker continued.

