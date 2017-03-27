Pelosi clashes with constituents: ‘Do you want to listen or just speak?’

Just how far left are the Indivisible activists?

Even Nancy Pelosi is too conservative for them.

The House Minority Leader found that out the hard way when her constituents attending a Saturday town hall meeting in San Francisco repeatedly shouted out and jeered as she said what they apparently thought were wobbly statements.

Several times, she clashed with her own constituents, who were largely sympathetic to her agenda.

Appearing with Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Pelosi was confronted by activists with Indivisible, a group that has been turning out left-wing citizens largely at Republican town hall meetings across the country.

When Pelosi told the group that she has supported a single-payer health scheme for 30 years, shouts and jeers erupted.

“Sorry?” a confused Pelosi said looking out into the crowd.

When Pelosi said “certain respects” of Obamacare have gone “to the left” of “Medicare for all,” many in the crowd weren’t buying that, either.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Pelosi said, raising her voice. “Do you want to listen or do you just want to speak?” she quizzed the audience.

