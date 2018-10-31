Pelosi Confident Dems Will flip House

With just six days until Election Day, Nancy Pelosi is confident Democrats will take back the House with more than enough seats.

The House minority leader has been privately expressing to donors and top advisors that she’s cautiously optimistic about her party’s chances of gaining at least 30 seats in the House.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats to win a majority. Experts give the party good odds to overtake the GOP. Data analyst Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats an 86 percent chance of retaking the House.

