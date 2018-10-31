Pelosi Confident Dems Will flip House

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Flickr.

With just six days until Election Day, Nancy Pelosi is confident Democrats will take back the House with more than enough seats.

The House minority leader has been privately expressing to donors and top advisors that she’s cautiously optimistic about her party’s chances of gaining at least 30 seats in the House.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats to win a majority. Experts give the party good odds to overtake the GOP. Data analyst Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats an 86 percent chance of retaking the House.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Texans Warned About Possible 'Armed Civilians' In Area Due to Migrant Caravan

Texans Warned About Possible ‘Armed Civilians’ In Area Due to Migrant Caravan

Government
Comments
Will Internet Censorship Cost The GOP Next Tuesday?

Will Internet Censorship Cost The GOP Next Tuesday?

Government
Comments

Voluntary Servitude — Not Coercion — Fuels the State’s Power

Government
Comments

A Libertarian Critique of Birthright Citizenship

Government
Comments

San Fran Spends Over $300,000 Registering 49 Non-Citizens to Vote

Government
Comments

Comments