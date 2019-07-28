Pelosi Confirms Leftist Takeover: Says She and Ocasio-Cortez Don’t Have ‘That Many Differences’

Pelosi said earlier today regarding her meeting with Ocasio-Cortez: “I don’t think we have that many differences” Reporter: “What are your differences though with congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez?” Pelosi: “Well I'm not going into that, I just said what I'm going to say on that…” pic.twitter.com/mvZfl79ZG3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 26, 2019

If you don’t have that many differences from a socialist, that’s a problem.

