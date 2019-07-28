Pelosi Confirms Leftist Takeover: Says She and Ocasio-Cortez Don’t Have ‘That Many Differences’

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

If you don’t have that many differences from a socialist, that’s a problem.

Via NRO:

House speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed her differences with progressive freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a private meeting Friday.

“It went very well,” Pelosi said. “I don’t think we have that many differences.”

Pelosi said they did not discuss Ocasio-Cortez’s recent remark suggesting the speaker was singling out female colleagues of color for criticism.


The Democrat party has fallen to resorting to violence as their lies and propaganda fail to hypnotize an ever growing aware populace.

“I have meetings with members all the time,” Pelosi told reporters. “We covered a range of issues in our conversation particular to the congresswoman’s committees.”

The apparently amicable meeting comes after a tiff earlier this month between Pelosi and Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, the four progressive first-term congresswomen of color nicknamed “the Squad.” The dispute started after the four voted against an emergency border-aid bill brought to the floor by leadership, saying they wanted to see more protections for migrants in the measure.

Keep reading…


