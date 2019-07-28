Pelosi Confirms Leftist Takeover: Says She and Ocasio-Cortez Don’t Have ‘That Many Differences’

Pelosi said earlier today regarding her meeting with Ocasio-Cortez: “I don’t think we have that many differences”
Reporter: “What are your differences though with congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez?”
Pelosi: “Well I'm not going into that, I just said what I'm going to say on that…” pic.twitter.com/mvZfl79ZG3
House speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed her differences with progressive freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after a private meeting Friday.
“It went very well,” Pelosi said. “I don’t think we have that many differences.”
Pelosi said they did not discuss Ocasio-Cortez’s recent remark suggesting the speaker was singling out female colleagues of color for criticism.
“I have meetings with members all the time,” Pelosi told reporters. “We covered a range of issues in our conversation particular to the congresswoman’s committees.”
The apparently amicable meeting comes after a tiff earlier this month between Pelosi and Representatives Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, the four progressive first-term congresswomen of color nicknamed “the Squad.” The dispute started after the four voted against an emergency border-aid bill brought to the floor by leadership, saying they wanted to see more protections for migrants in the measure.