PELOSI CONFUSION: Omar resolution will ‘declare opposition to anti-white supremacist attitudes’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got tripped up in her leftist buzzwords today and told reporters a resolution stemming from Rep. Ilhan Omar’s repeated anti-Semitic comments will “declare opposition to anti-white supremacist attitudes.”

As Democrats attempt to deal with the fallout of Omar’s regular smears of Jews, Pelosi said a resolution being drafted will deal more broadly with bigotry of any stripe.

“I see everything as an opportunity. This is an opportunity once again to declare strongest possible opposition to anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim statements, anti-white supremacist attitudes,” Pelosi said.

Watch:

The House Speaker didn’t correct her statement seemingly to embrace white supremacy.



