Pelosi Defends Clinton, Conyers, Franken -- Calls Roy Moore 'Child Molester'

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) defended former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) against allegations of sexual misconduct while attacking President Donald Trump and Alabama GOP U.S. Senate hopeful Roy Moore.

On Clinton, Pelosi said, “I think it is a generational change. Let me say the concern we had then was that they were impeaching the president of the United States. and for something that had nothing to do with the performance of his duties and trying to take him out for that reason.”

