Pelosi Defends Schiff Peddling 3 Year Russia Hoax: ‘Done Outstanding Job’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went to bat for her California colleague Adam Schiff following Republican calls for him to resign for actively pushing the Russia collusion hoax.

“Chairman Schiff has done an outstanding job and that’s the reason why he’s subject to these ridiculous attacks,” Pelosi’s spokeswoman Ashley Etienne told The Hill Monday.

Pelosi then blew off Special Counsel Mueller’s findings of no collusion, insisting her party will continue to pursue “legal and ethical misconduct by this President.”

“Democrats aren’t going to be intimidated by the White House or Congressional Republicans, we’re not going to be distracted from securing the release of the full Mueller report and the underlying evidence, and we will continue to pursue legitimate oversight because that’s what the Constitution requires,” she added.

“The days of Congress ignoring the mountain of legal and ethical misconduct by this President and Administration are over.”

Special counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway tore into Schiff Monday morning for his role in perpetuating the false Russia narrative for years, where he even claimed just weeks ago that he had “direct evidence” of Trump colluding with Russia.

“Adam Schiff should resign,” Kellyanne said. “He has no right as somebody who has been peddling a lie day, after day after day unchallenged. Unchallenged and not under oath. Somebody should have put him under oath and said you have evidence, where is it?”

“He ought to resign today,” Conway added. “He’s been on every TV show 50 times a day for practically the last two years, promising Americans that this president would either be impeached or indicted.”

At the very least, he should step down as House Intelligence Committee Chairman for using his position to advance the Democrats’ political agenda, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“[Schiff] owes the American public an apology,” he said. “Schiff has met the standard that he has imposed on other members of Congress of when they should step back from their positions. He has exceeded that standard, and there is no question he should step down from the Intel chairmanship.”

