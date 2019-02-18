Pelosi Deletes Sympathetic Tweet For Jussie Smollett

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi deleted her original tweet sympathetic for “Empire” actor and singer Jussie Smollett amid reports that Smollett may have staged the alleged January 29 attack against himself.

Smollett claimed to law enforcement he went to a local Chicago Subway eatery at 2 a.m., and he was physically assaulted by two men in ski masks who poured a bleach-like substance on him and tied a rope around his neck like a noose.

Smollett, who is gay and black, also told police his attackers yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him as well as told him, “This is MAGA country.”

Politicians and celebrities alike rallied around Smollett, including Pelosi, who tweeted on January 29, “The racist, homophobic attack on [Smollett] is an affront to our humanity. No one should be attacked for who they are or whom they love.”

However, as the case unfolded over the past two weeks more questions arose as to whether Smollett was telling the complete truth about the January 29 incident.

