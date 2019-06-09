Pelosi ‘Disappointed’ Over Trump’s Deal With Mexico — ‘Threats And Temper Tantrums Are No Way To Negotiate'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi derided President Donald Trump Saturday for leveraging potential tariffs to convince Mexico to strengthen its border as more “threats and temper tantrums.”

Pelosi, who has been engaging the president in a war of words all week, suggested there was little diplomatic gain in the brief stand-off or the deal itself, the Washington Examiner reported.

After saying he would impose a 5% tariff on imports if Mexico did not act to fortify its border with the United States and prevent further illegal border crossings, Mexico agreed after a flurry of negotiations and Trump declared victory Friday night.

But it was no victory according to Pelosi.

“President Trump undermined America’s preeminent leadership role in the world by recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south,” Pelosi told reporters. “Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy.”



Earlier this week, Pelosi reportedly said that she wasn’t keen on impeaching the president because she’d rather see him “in prison.” Trump fired back at Pelosi, saying he was aghast that she would make such statements while he was out of country on an official visit to Great Britain and called the speaker a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” while coining a new nickname for the congresswoman: “Nervous Nancy.”

