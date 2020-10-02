Pelosi Discusses Continuity of Government Following Trump Covid Diagnosis

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she’s not received word from the White House regarding Continuity of Government procedures that place her second in line to the presidency, following the president’s positive COVID diagnosis Friday.

“No, they haven’t,” Pelosi told MSNBC during an interview Friday morning.

“But that is an ongoing, not with the White House but with the military, quite frankly, in terms of the — some officials in the government,” she added.

The speaker’s statements come as President Trump confirmed Friday morning he and First Lady Melania both tested for the positive COVID-19 virus, however Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have both tested negative.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Pelosi went on to accuse the president of “brazenly inviting” the virus by holding rallies and “going into crowds unmasked.”



She additionally said she hoped the president’s diagnosis forced others to rethink the virus and mask up.

“So, maybe now that people who see the president of the United States with all the protection that he has and the first lady still having this exposure, it might be, as you say, a learning experience,” Pelosi gloated.

“But more than learning, it has to be something that is acted upon. This is tragic. It’s very sad. But it also is something that, again, going into crowds, unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen. Sad that it did, but nonetheless, hopeful that it will be a transition to a saner approach to what this virus is all about.”

