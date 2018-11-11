Pelosi Dismisses Trump's Charges of Election Fraud in Florida Recount

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday dismissed President Trump’s charges of fraud as elections in Florida head to a recount, saying that Trump is likely “projecting.”

“My experience with the president is that any time he charges somebody with something, he’s just projecting what he might have done himself,” Pelosi said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Pelosi added that there has been no fraud in those elections.

“No, there is no election fraud. What there is is an honest count of the vote,” she said.

Trump has claimed that election officials in Florida have committed voter fraud as two key races there head to recounts.

