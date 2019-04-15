Pelosi Downplays AOC Influence on Dem Party

Image Credits: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tried to tamp down the perceived influence of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive freshman Democrats, saying their wing in Congress was “like five people.”

Speaking with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes,” Pelosi said the 29-year-old congresswoman from New York didn’t have a significant impact on the Democratic Party. The House speaker also said she rejected socialism “as an economic system.”

“You have these wings, AOC and her group on one side,” Stahl told Pelosi, to which the 79-year-old replied: “That’s like five people.”

The lack of criticism from the left of Ilhan Omar and AOC is evidence of the left's double standards.


