Pelosi Downplays AOC Influence on Dem Party

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tried to tamp down the perceived influence of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive freshman Democrats, saying their wing in Congress was “like five people.”

Speaking with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes,” Pelosi said the 29-year-old congresswoman from New York didn’t have a significant impact on the Democratic Party. The House speaker also said she rejected socialism “as an economic system.”

Can the Speaker of the House unify the Democratic party while getting pushback from the left and self-described democratic socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez? https://t.co/f4VUYTYIdw pic.twitter.com/a9wOobPj5g — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 14, 2019

“You have these wings, AOC and her group on one side,” Stahl told Pelosi, to which the 79-year-old replied: “That’s like five people.”

