Pelosi Endorses Biden as Sex Assault Allegations Swirl

Image Credits: House Speaker throws support behind beleagured candidate.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Monday, saying that she is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Earlier in April, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who had dropped out of the race, called upon his base to support his former rival, Joe Biden, saying that Americans need him in the White House.

Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in the November elections following the withdrawal of all rival Democratic Party presidential candidates, including Sanders.

The 59th US presidential election that are slated for 3 November will see voters either electing a new president and vice president or reelecting the incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence respectively.


