Pelosi Endorses Biden as Sex Assault Allegations Swirl

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement on Monday, saying that she is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Earlier in April, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who had dropped out of the race, called upon his base to support his former rival, Joe Biden, saying that Americans need him in the White House.

Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Trump in the November elections following the withdrawal of all rival Democratic Party presidential candidates, including Sanders.

.@JoeBiden has fought for our health care, for our families & for our children’s future. To his work, Joe brings values & integrity. He is a voice of reason & resilience who will fight #ForThePeople. Today, I am proud to endorse him for President of the United States. -NP pic.twitter.com/Qdc9vTgWHP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) April 27, 2020

The 59th US presidential election that are slated for 3 November will see voters either electing a new president and vice president or reelecting the incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence respectively.



Federal agencies confirm Chinese and CDC test kits were contaminated.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!