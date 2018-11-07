Pelosi Expects House Speaker Support

Image Credits: Zach Gibson / Stringer / Getty.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she’s confident she’ll have sufficient support among her colleagues to be chosen as the next speaker of the House in the new Congress.

“I think I’m the best person to go forward, to unify, to negotiate,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol. “I think my case is about being [the] best person for how we go forward.”

Mrs. Pelosi said she’d rather talk about policy, and that she hopes Democrats and Republicans can work together in the next Congress in certain areas, like infrastructure.

