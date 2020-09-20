Pelosi Hints That Dems May Impeach Trump AGAIN To Stop SCOTUS Nomination

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted that Democrats may try to impeach President Trump again to stop him from nominating a third Supreme Court Justice.

In a Sunday interview on ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi what Democrats plan to do about Trump’s nominating another justice, which he can still do even if Biden wins.

“So what can you do then?” Stephanopoulos asked. “Some have mentioned the possibility if they try to push through a nominee in a lame-duck session that you and the House can move to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr as a way of stalling and preventing the Senate from acting on this nomination.”

The House Speaker responded that impeachment is certainly an option.

“Well, we have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” Pelosi said. “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election with statements that he and his henchmen have made.”

“So right now, our main goal and I think Ruth Bader Ginsburg would want that to be to protect the integrity of the election, that we protect the American people from the coronavirus.”

Stephanopoulos again tried to confirm if Pelosi was not ruling out extreme political measures like impeachment.

“To be clear, you’re not taking any arrows out of your quiver and not ruling anything out,” he reiterated.

Pelosi again hinted that nothing is ruled out in order to “protect and defend the Constitution” — even though it’s within Trump’s constitutional purview to fill a Supreme Court vacancy.

“Yeah, we have a responsibility,” Pelosi said. “We’ve taken an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. That is when we weigh the equities of protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also signaled Pelosi’s position, telling other Democrats in a conference call Saturday that “nothing is off the table” to stop Trump from confirming a third Justice.

