Pelosi: House to Introduce 'War Powers Resolution' to Limit Trump In Iran

Image Credits: Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

In a move which is sure to enrage President Trump, Nancy Pelosi said in a Sunday letter to colleagues that the House will introduce an vote on a “War Powers Resolution” which will “limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran.”

“Last week, the Trump Administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials. This action endangered our servicemembers, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran,” reads the letter.

“As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress’s war powers granted to it by the Constitution.”


Tom Pappert joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the deep state’s plan to trigger a civil war in Virginia and bring in U.N. troops.

The Resolution is similar to one introduced in the Senate by Tim Kaine, and “reasserts Congress’s long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days.”

Former CIA and DoD analyst Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-NY) will lead the House Resolution.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration deploys thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after US forces killed Iran’s top commander last week, Qasem Soleimani.


