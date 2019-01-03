Pelosi: “How Many More Times Can We Say, ‘No, Nothing for the Wall’?”

Image Credits: cnsnews.com, nbc.

Not one penny for a border wall, a frustrated House Minority Leader, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) repeatedly vowed in an interview regarding the government shutdown budget battle on Wednesday.

“How many more times” must she say it before people will believe her, the incoming House speaker asked MSNBC host Savannah Guthrie:

GUTHRIE: “Are you willing to come up and give him some of this money for the wall?”
PELOSI: “No.”
GUTHRIE: “Because, apparently, that’s the sticking point.”
PELOSI: “No, nothing for the wall. We’re trying to have border security.”
GUTHRIE: “Nothing for the wall – but, that means it’s a nonstarter.”
PELOSI: “Well, we can go through this, back and forth.

“No. How many more times can we say, ‘No, nothing for the wall”?


