California Democrat Senator Nancy Pelosi praised illegal immigrants who violated federal law to bring their children to the US, saying they did a “great thing.”

“Their families did a great thing for our country bringing those kids here—who are working, who are in the military, who are in school, who are a brilliant part of our future,” Pelosi said Wednesday at a weekly press briefing.

Pelosi also dismissed proposals from pro-illegal immigrant activists who called on her to demand an “all or none” approach to amnesty, as opposed to only compromising on DREAMers with the president.

The liberal senator was assailed Monday by several DREAMer demonstrators, who scolded her for meeting with Donald Trump last week.

“You’re a liar!” people chanted at Pelosi in San Francisco at a news conference regarding the Dream Act. “You met with Trump and you call that resistance?”