Pelosi: Impeaching Trump “About Patriotism To Our Country”

Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out seeking to impeach President Trump Tuesday, even claiming that if Democrats do go after Trump in this way it will be “about patriotism”.

“It’s not off the table,” Pelosi said Tuesday, with CNN’s Manu Raju at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s Fiscal Summit.

“I don’t think you should impeach for political reasons, and I don’t think you should not impeach for political reasons.” Pelosi added.

“It’s not about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about patriotism to our country. It’s upholding the Constitution of the United States.” she further claimed.

Pelosi noted that the efficacy of an impeachment inquiry was “a question to be asked.”

“If you open an impeachment inquiry, do you get more information?” Pelosi said, adding “You still end up in the court.”

Raju asked Pelosi if she was serious about wanting to see Trump in prison, drawing on comments she purportedly made last week.

“When we have conversations in our caucus they stay in our caucus.” she replied, adding “Do people think there’s some impeachable offenses that the President committed? Yes. How serious are they? Are they criminal? Many people think they are.”

“I think the Mueller report very clearly spells out, at least 10 or 11 instances of obstruction of justice.” Pelosi also stated.

When asked if is her “obligation to mount an impeachment inquiry,” she replied “My obligation is to do whatever we do in the most effective way possible.”

Later in the day, Pelosi said that impeachment is “not even close” to having enough support in the House, but added that “We need answers to the questions left unanswered by the Mueller report.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy charged that the Democrats efforts are “just a desperate attempt to relitigate the Mueller investigation.” calling it “an impeachment effort in everything but name.”

President Trump once again commented on Democrat efforts to have a do-over on the Mueller report by quoting Lindsay Graham’s assurances that the Senate is done with the investigation:

“Mueller has spoken. He found No Collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Russians. The bottom line is what the Democrat House is doing is trying to destroy the Trump Presidency (which has been a tremendous success), and I can assure you that we’re done with the Mueller…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

….investigation in the Senate. They can talk to John Dean until the cows come home, we’re not doing anything in the Senate regarding the Mueller Report. We are going to harden our Infrastructure against 2020!” @LindseyGrahamSC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

Trump also called it a witch hunt, and harassment again:

“Jerry Nadler’s Trump Bashing Show Is A Bust.” Headline, New York Post. @foxandfriends The Greatest Witch Hunt of all time continues. All crimes were by the other side, but the Committee refuses to even take a look. Deleting 33,000 Emails is the real Obstruction – and much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2019

The President then turned his attention to charges that the Obama administration spied on his campaign: