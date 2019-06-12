Pelosi: Impeaching Trump “About Patriotism To Our Country”

Nancy Pelosi refused to rule out seeking to impeach President Trump Tuesday, even claiming that if Democrats do go after Trump in this way it will be “about patriotism”.

“It’s not off the table,” Pelosi said Tuesday, with CNN’s Manu Raju at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s Fiscal Summit.

“I don’t think you should impeach for political reasons, and I don’t think you should not impeach for political reasons.” Pelosi added.

“It’s not about Democrats and Republicans. It’s about patriotism to our country. It’s upholding the Constitution of the United States.” she further claimed.

Pelosi noted that the efficacy of an impeachment inquiry was “a question to be asked.”

“If you open an impeachment inquiry, do you get more information?” Pelosi said, adding “You still end up in the court.”

Raju asked Pelosi if she was serious about wanting to see Trump in prison, drawing on comments she purportedly made last week.

“When we have conversations in our caucus they stay in our caucus.” she replied, adding “Do people think there’s some impeachable offenses that the President committed? Yes. How serious are they? Are they criminal? Many people think they are.”

“I think the Mueller report very clearly spells out, at least 10 or 11 instances of obstruction of justice.” Pelosi also stated.

When asked if is her “obligation to mount an impeachment inquiry,” she replied “My obligation is to do whatever we do in the most effective way possible.”

Later in the day, Pelosi said that impeachment is “not even close” to having enough support in the House, but added that “We need answers to the questions left unanswered by the Mueller report.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy charged that the Democrats efforts are “just a desperate attempt to relitigate the Mueller investigation.” calling it “an impeachment effort in everything but name.”

President Trump once again commented on Democrat efforts to have a do-over on the Mueller report by quoting Lindsay Graham’s assurances that the Senate is done with the investigation:

Trump also called it a witch hunt, and harassment again:

The President then turned his attention to charges that the Obama administration spied on his campaign:


Related Articles

After Appearing on His Show 30 Times, Now Letterman Says Trump is a "Psychotic Soulless Bastard"

After Appearing on His Show 30 Times, Now Letterman Says Trump is a “Psychotic Soulless Bastard”

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Rainbow Snatch Goes To Pride

Video: Rainbow Snatch Goes To Pride

U.S. News
Comments

U.S. Cities Overwhelmed With Numbers of Illegal Migrants Arriving From Ebola-Stricken Countries

U.S. News
comments

Video: Woman in PBS Documentary Feels “Sense of Peace” About Aborting Her Twins

U.S. News
comments

Bill Maher: “Political Correctness is a Cancer”

U.S. News
comments

Comments