Pelosi is ‘monitoring the situation’ after Iran attack — from the bar?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues to “pray” after Iran targeted U.S. troops in Iraq tonight — then she hit the bar and was all smiles.

Washingtonian magazine editor Anna Spiegel tweeted a photo of Pelosi greeting fans at the opening of Maialino Mare in DC’s Navy Yard.

Nancy Pelosi at Danny Meyer’s Maialino Mare opening in Navy Yard. pic.twitter.com/OMkVtxeEEk — Anna Spiegel (@AnnaSpiegs) January 8, 2020

The Washington Examiner reports she didn’t have time for Vice President Mike Pence when he tried to call:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was huddling with Democratic colleagues when she was alerted of the missile attack on an Iraqi base that hosts U.S. troops.

The California Democrat was participating in a closed-door meeting with the Democratic caucus Tuesday evening when she received a note that said Vice President Mike Pence was on the phone.

“Tell him I’ll call him back,” Pelosi said, sources told a Politico reporter. Pelosi mentioned she had to open the House for a new session.

Moments later, Pelosi was handed another note about the attack in which several missiles struck Al Asad air base in Anbar province, an Iraqi military center that hosts U.S. troops.

“Pray,” Pelosi told members.

Pelosi ended up calling Pence back at 6:34pm, according to the Examiner. The timestamp on Spiegel’s tweet was 7:14pm.

.@SpeakerPelosi returned a phone call to @VP at 6:34 p.m. tonight after her required presiding over the House at 6:30 p.m. The Vice President briefed the Speaker on the Iranian attacks on facilities housing U.S. troops in Iraq. — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Pelosi tweeted that she’s “Closely monitoring the situation”.

Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 8, 2020

She didn’t say from where she was doing that, or if she had a wine glass in her hand.

