Pelosi Is The Queen Of Immorality

The socialist, anti-American Democrats want you to know they think they have the moral high ground but do they even know where the moral high ground is?

Pelosi is knee deep in immorality.

The San Franciscan just entered the history books as the first Speaker of The House in U.S. History to cancel the President’s State of the Union Speech.

Censoring our duly elected President’s overview of the direction of the country is so overwhelmingly totalitarian, it hasn’t sunk in yet with the majority of the country just how wrong and essentially immoral Nancy Pelosi’s cancellation of the State of the Union is.

While on the surface, the Equality Act appears as a Civil Rights victory, gender-related identity inclusion aside, what was regarded as immoral behavior will be gradually accepted.