Pelosi less popular than Trump: Only 38% view new Speaker favorably

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, was elected Speaker of the House on Thursday, reclaiming the gavel by a vote of 220 to 192.

While Democrats and media figures fawn over Pelosi, many aren’t aware that she’s one of the most unpopular members of Congress.

Despite historic opposition and endless negative media coverage, President Donald Trump’s approval rating is much higher than where Pelosi is currently sitting.

According to a recent Gallup survey, only 38 percent of Americans view Pelosi favorably, with 48 percent viewing her unfavorably.

“Pelosi’s latest favorability rating of 38% has risen nine percentage points since the previous measurement last June and is currently higher than the historical average of 33%,” said Gallup. However, Pelosi “is the most polarizing leader, receiving both the highest favorable reviews from members of her own party as well as the highest unfavorable reviews from members of the opposing party,” said the polling firm.

By comparison, Trump’s current approval rating is 10 points higher.

According to Rasmussen Reports, which is one of the few polling agencies that gave Trump a strong chance of winning the 2016 presidential election, found that the president’s approval rating last month was 48 percent.

“The president earned a monthly job approval of 48% in December, unchanged from the month before. That’s down just one point from his high for the year of 49% reached in both April and October. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapproved of his job performance last month, up a point from November,” the report stated.

Trump’s approval being double digits higher than Pelosi’s shouldn’t surprise many given her San Francisco appeal and liberal policies don’t sit well with many Americans.

On Thursday, just hours before she was nominated as House Speaker, Pelosi opened the door to impeachment, claimed Trump doesn’t know Hawaii is part of the United States, and defended her expensive vacation over Christmas break while part of the federal government is shutdown.

During an interview Thursday with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, the California progressive had a total meltdown.

“The president took a swipe, I think, as recently as today saying that you went on vacation to Hawaii during the shutdown. Now, you had said before the shutdown that he was being quite cavalier and maybe the shutdown will give him more time to golf, but in the end it was you that took a holiday,” Guthrie said.

“I observed the Christmas holiday for a few days in Hawaii. I cut in half the time I would have had with my family,” Pelosi responded, playing up the theatrics because she cut her vacation a few days short.

“Is that a cheap shot?” Guthrie asked.

“It’s not important. It’s totally unimportant, but the fact is we all stood ready and told our members we’ll have 24 hours notice for all of us to be where we need to be,” Pelosi added.

“And the president may not know this, but Hawaii is part of the United States of America. Maybe he doesn’t realize that. I don’t know where the president observed the religious holiday of Christmas,” she said.

While Trump didn’t leave Washington, D.C, for Christmas and has been pleading with Democrats to strike a deal for wall funding and to reopen the government, Pelosi was vacationing at The Fairmont Orchid, a 5-star resort on Hawaii’s Big Island.

A standard room at the luxury resort starts at just shy of $1,000 per night and accommodation can cost up to $10,000 per night for the presidential suite.

.@NancyPelosi just hanging out in Hawaii during the #GovernmentShutdown This seems to be a tradition. https://t.co/14Vu3l7xn3 pic.twitter.com/dHdTzt9egZ — Greg Bailor (@G_BAILOR) December 28, 2018

When she’s not being described as someone who will “cut your head off,” Pelosi has angered many by being a total hypocrite.

She claims Democrats will be “bipartisan and unifying,” and then turns around and flirts with the idea of impeaching Trump.

It’s no wonder her approval rating is much lower than Trump’s, who deals with a hostile and biased media every single day.