Pelosi Melts Down Over #ReleaseTheMemo On CNN

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) melted down on CNN following the House Intelligence Committee’s vote to release the secret FISA memo allegedly detailing abuses by the Justice Department and Obama administration.

Pelosi nervously stuttered and stammered her way through an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo hours after ranking member Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced the House voted to declassify the memo which will be reviewed by President Trump before being released to the public.

“They have made up a memo that isn’t even true,” Pelosi said Monday night. “They’re lying to the American people.”

Cuomo pointed out that acting FBI Director Christopher Wray read the memo and could have pushed back against its release.

“Wray, who was recently selected by President Trump, he got the memo,” Cuomo said. “He could have come out and said, ‘This is reckless, don’t release it.’”

“With all due respect, you really don’t know what you’re talking about right now!” Pelosi snapped.

She went on with several platitudes about the release being dangerous for “national security,” a “cover up,” and a “distraction,” and descended into a nonsensical diatribe about how Trump’s tax cuts will hurt the American people and how Democrats want to help hurricane victims.

“The Republican Party has crossed over to cover-up. They’re deadly afraid of the Russia investigation.”

Cuomo asked Pelosi why House Republicans were so eager to be transparent about classified information if they were engaging in a cover up.

“Because it’s a lie!” Pelosi said. “It’s not even true! They have made up a memo that’s not even true.”

This is what fear looks like.