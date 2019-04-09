Pelosi Mocks AOC Over Twitter - Report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared to mock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – without mentioning her name – over her reliance on Twitter for support while neglecting the work to pass the Democratic agenda into laws.

The New York Democrat, who has nearly 4 million followers on Twitter, has used the platform to rally the online support for her radical proposals like the Green New Deal, though none of the support translated into actual legislative victories.

Pelosi was asked during a USA Today interview published on Monday about her struggles of running a House caucus while freshmen Democrats such as Ocasio-Cortez are pushing the party further to the left and fighting over more symbolic gestures rather than actually implementing Democratic policies.

