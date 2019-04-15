Pelosi Orders Capitol Hill Police To Beef Up Security For Rep. Omar

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed Capitol Hill Police to heighten security arrangements around Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar in the wake of comments she made about the 9/11 terror attacks and the response from the president on social media.

“Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” Pelosi said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

She added, “The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

Pelosi condemned President Trump for his critical tweet of Omar for describing the attacks as “something some people did.” Trump’s tweet included video of Omar’s remarks and video of the 9/11 attacks.

“The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack,” Pelosi said in a separate statement on Saturday.

