Pelosi Orders Mandatory Mask-Wearing On House Floor

Following the announcement that Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Texas), who reportedly was rarely seen wearing a mask in the halls of Congress, that he has tested postive for COVID-19, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on a call Wednesday evening that she will require masks to be worn on the floor of the House.

“Members and staff will be required to wear masks in the halls of the House,” she says, adding she can direct House sergeant-at-arms to tell members to leave if they aren’t wearing one.

Given Dr. Fauci’s comments earlier today – and his name is apparently holy writ – we wonder how long before goggles and masks are mandatory in the House?

We note that Mitch McConnell has since said that he believes “a Senate mask mandate appears unnecessary.”



